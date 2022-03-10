Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,290. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44.
About Persimmon (Get Rating)
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.