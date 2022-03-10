Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Get Persimmon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $3.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.