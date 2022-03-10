Peter R. Kellogg Acquires 7,700 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $894.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

