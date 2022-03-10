Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 4,820,115 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.15 million and a P/E ratio of -17.25.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.
