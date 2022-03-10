Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,434 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 583,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.