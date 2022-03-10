Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

