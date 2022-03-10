Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 27.7% in February

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PME opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

