Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.84. 105,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

