Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,638,000 after buying an additional 329,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 2,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.35. 150,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

