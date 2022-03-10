Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 178,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.