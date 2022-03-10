Piper Sandler Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target to $37.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,043,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

