Piper Sandler Lowers Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.