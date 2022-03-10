PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Short Interest Up 408.1% in February

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a growth of 408.1% from the February 13th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded PJSC Tatneft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OAOFY stock remained flat at $$9.55 during trading hours on Thursday. PJSC Tatneft has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

