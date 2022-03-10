Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PLBC opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.