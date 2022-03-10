Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $982.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

