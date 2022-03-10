PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.