Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. Polaris has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

