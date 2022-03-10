Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pool were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $331.60 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

