Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

