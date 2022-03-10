Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 1,036.5% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 1,036.5% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of POAHY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,639. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

