Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 1,036.5% in February

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 1,036.5% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of POAHY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,639. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.
About Porsche Automobil
