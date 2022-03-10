PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

PPG stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

