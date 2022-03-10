Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.