Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 45.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 29.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.43.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

