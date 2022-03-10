Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP) Insider Acquires A$41,195.28 in Stock

Probiotec Limited (ASX:PBP – Get Rating) insider Simon Gray acquired 18,984 shares of Probiotec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$41,195.28 ($30,069.55).

Simon Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Simon Gray bought 6,016 shares of Probiotec stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,874.24 ($9,397.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02.

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

