Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

