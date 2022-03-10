Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procept BioRobotics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ PRCT traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $25.38. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,526. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 23.21. Procept BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.
Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
