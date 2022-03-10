Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFIE. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.