Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

