Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $7.87 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $7.87 or 0.00019977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $129.52 million and $4.32 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars.

