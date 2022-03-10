ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

