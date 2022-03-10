ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $153.21

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.21, but opened at $159.15. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $156.58, with a volume of 7,725 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.