Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,715 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.11. The company has a market cap of £11.22 million and a P/E ratio of 38.50.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
Featured Articles
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.