Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.13 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,715 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.11. The company has a market cap of £11.22 million and a P/E ratio of 38.50.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

