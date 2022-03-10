ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 229,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. 20,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,257. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

