ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.84. 8,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,006. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $283.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.