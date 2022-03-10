ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $666.10. 5,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

