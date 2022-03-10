ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.97 and its 200-day moving average is $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.