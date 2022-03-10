ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.35. 49,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,051. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

