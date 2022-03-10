PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Update

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 61,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 307.5 days.
Shares of PSPSF remained flat at $$129.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 187. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22.
About PSP Swiss Property
