PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $102.03

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 4605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

