Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,700 shares, a growth of 759.8% from the February 13th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

PHOJY stock remained flat at $$22.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

