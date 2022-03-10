Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By DA Davidson

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.