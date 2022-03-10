Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Issued By Wedbush

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farfetch in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FTCH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 127,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

