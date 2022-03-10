Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

About First Business Financial Services (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.