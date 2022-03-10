Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreased by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

