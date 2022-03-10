Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

CMA stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $145,451,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

