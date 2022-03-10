Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

TPX stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

