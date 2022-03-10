Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.55. 27,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

