Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Increased by Analyst

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

