Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Boosted by B. Riley

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $809.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.11. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

