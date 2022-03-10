Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$149.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$144.14 and a 1-year high of C$214.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.65.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

