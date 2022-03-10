Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

ABM stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.